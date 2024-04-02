Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 3,130 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 840,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,771. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

