Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 6,290 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,718. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

