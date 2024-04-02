Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $757.35. The company had a trading volume of 702,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $342.30 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $719.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

