ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Up 2.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.07. 362,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,162,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.4 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 216,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 464,422 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,527,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 201,334 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

