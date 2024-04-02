Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 81,635 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.