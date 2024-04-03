11,335 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,647,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,699,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $532.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.