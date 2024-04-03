13,115 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veralto Stock Down 1.1 %

VLTO stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

