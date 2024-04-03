1,371 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

