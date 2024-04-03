1,494 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.