3,000 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. 11,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $107.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

