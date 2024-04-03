3,060 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

