3,907 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

