4,066 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

