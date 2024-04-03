5,247 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $4,220,000.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

EURN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 43,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,616. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

