A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $700.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

