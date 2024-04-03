AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,732 ($21.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,680.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,780.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,692.02. AB Dynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,277 ($16.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,070 ($25.99).

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

