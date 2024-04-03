Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Abacus Life Stock Down 1.7 %

Abacus Life stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.25.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.