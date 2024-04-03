AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. 1,240,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

