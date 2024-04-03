AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 3.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.36. 217,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,427,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

