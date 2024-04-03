ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

