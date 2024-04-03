Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $338.69 million 4.96 $19.87 million $0.19 85.89 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 5.72% 0.91% 0.46% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.