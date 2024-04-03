Acala Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.55 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $157.01 million and $11.55 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.87 or 0.99993880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.16522854 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $13,196,594.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

