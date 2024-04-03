Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Accuray by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Accuray Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $240.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

