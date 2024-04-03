ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 170,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,760,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.39.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.