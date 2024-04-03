ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,595.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,595.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,299.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,281,712. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after buying an additional 1,011,236 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,385,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,009,000 after buying an additional 770,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.57. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

