Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.39. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 35,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 580,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

