Addenda Capital Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

