Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.47.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

