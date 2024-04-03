Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.05 and last traded at $180.78. Approximately 21,798,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 76,749,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.