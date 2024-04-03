Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 53,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 86,993 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

