aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. aelf has a market cap of $420.65 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

