AFS Financial Group LLC Has $614,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 241,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 198,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,148,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,872,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

