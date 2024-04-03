AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 49,117 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,117 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 10,540,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,425,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $296.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

