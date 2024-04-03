Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,836 shares of company stock valued at $106,696,980. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

