AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 111,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 219,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,072,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 261,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.78.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

