Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

