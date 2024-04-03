Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 14,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 567,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

