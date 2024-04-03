Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

