Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

