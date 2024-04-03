Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 29th total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

