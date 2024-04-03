Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Up 10.6% in March

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 245,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Allego Stock Performance

Shares of ALLG stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Allego has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Allego

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

