AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $4,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 91,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

