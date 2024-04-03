Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 417,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

