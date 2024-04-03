Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $152.73 and last traded at $154.23. 8,028,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,705,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.56.

Specifically, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.