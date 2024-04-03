Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

