Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alset by 261.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alset by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

About Alset

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

