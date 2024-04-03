Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Buys $59,750.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altus Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Altus Power stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.