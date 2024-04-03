Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBCGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $719.88 million, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.80.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

