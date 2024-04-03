AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 3,446,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,789,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $810.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 645,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

