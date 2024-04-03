Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. 20,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

